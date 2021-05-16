Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.42 million.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.58.
Shares of CARS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. 301,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,636. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.41.
In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
