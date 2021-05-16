Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.42 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of CARS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. 301,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,636. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

