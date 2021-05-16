Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.79

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.79 and last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 13777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

