Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $223.84 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $142.07 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

