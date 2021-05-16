Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $230.00 to $252.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.35.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $242.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.75. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $245.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

