CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of CDW by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $169.45 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $96.91 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

