Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

CDR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

