Celer Network Achieves Market Cap of $322.00 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $322.00 million and approximately $137.58 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00088688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.45 or 0.01127771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00115102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00061136 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,564,960,426 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.