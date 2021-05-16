Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CENTA. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,670,000 after purchasing an additional 680,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 763,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

