CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 50,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,108,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,626,439.40. Insiders have sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE CEU traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 927,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,500. The company has a market capitalization of C$460.65 million and a PE ratio of 65.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.41. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

