Chainswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.69 Million (TOKEN)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Chainswap has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00004334 BTC on major exchanges. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and $432,957.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00086985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00020269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $510.15 or 0.01069996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00063853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00113112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00062401 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:TOKEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,691,493 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.