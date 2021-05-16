ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.80 million-$40.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.70 million.

Shares of ECOM stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. 257,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,987. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $726.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.54.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $70,339.23. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 410,424 shares of company stock worth $10,581,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

