Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $690.00 to $720.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Charter Communications traded as high as $705.17 and last traded at $705.17, with a volume of 23098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $685.30.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.29.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $646.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.65. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.