Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,203 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.10 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.