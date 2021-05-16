Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after buying an additional 454,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after buying an additional 594,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after buying an additional 471,812 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after buying an additional 200,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,121,000 after buying an additional 180,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

