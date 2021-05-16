Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,726 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 132,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 56,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $11,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HASI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

