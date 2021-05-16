Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $59.69 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,365 shares of company stock worth $3,647,483. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.