Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,732,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 861,429 shares of company stock valued at $65,868,810.

PINS opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

