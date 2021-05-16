Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Castle Biosciences worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 386,454 shares of company stock worth $25,737,566. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -324.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

