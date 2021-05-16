Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 210,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,842,001 shares.The stock last traded at $78.29 and had previously closed at $76.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,655 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after buying an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 147.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $113,733,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chegg by 8.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after buying an additional 626,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

