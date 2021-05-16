ChemoCentryx’s (CCXI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $51.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of CCXI opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

