Cheryl K. Beebe Purchases 5,000 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HBI opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HBI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

