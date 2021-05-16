Cheryl K. Beebe Purchases 5,000 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
HBI opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently commented on HBI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
