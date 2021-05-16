Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 180,883 shares.The stock last traded at $14.99 and had previously closed at $15.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDNY. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $629.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,874,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

