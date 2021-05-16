Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 180,883 shares.The stock last traded at $14.99 and had previously closed at $15.15.

KDNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $629.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

