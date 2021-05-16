CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIXX. Barclays upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

CI Financial stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

