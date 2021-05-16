CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIX stock opened at C$21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$14.15 and a 52 week high of C$21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.60.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.25 per share, with a total value of C$912,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 606,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,076,290. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,000.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.