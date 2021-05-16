CIBC Raises Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to $3.25

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFXTF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CFXTF stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

