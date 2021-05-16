CIBC Raises Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to $3.25

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFXTF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

CFXTF stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.