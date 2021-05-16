CIBC Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$38.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.14.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$32.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$12.97 and a 1 year high of C$35.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.18.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.20 million. Research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

