Citigroup Cuts Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $28.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Utz Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Utz Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

