Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce sales of $30.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $31.00 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $28.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $120.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.40 million to $123.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.05 million, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $120.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 49,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $369.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.