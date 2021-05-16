CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 1,213 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,674 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after buying an additional 1,215,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $115,212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,630,000 after buying an additional 127,374 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.44.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $174.32 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.08.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

