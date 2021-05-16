CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases Shares of 6,110 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,626,000 after purchasing an additional 423,777 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 458,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,725,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 215,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $48.03.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

