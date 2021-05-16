Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

