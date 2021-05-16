Cloudbric Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $207,931.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00088688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.45 or 0.01127771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00115102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00061136 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.