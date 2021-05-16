CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNHI. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

