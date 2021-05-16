Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of CCEP opened at $60.27 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,840,000 after purchasing an additional 247,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,392,000 after purchasing an additional 425,084 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $212,065,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $216,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.