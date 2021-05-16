Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSE UTF opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

