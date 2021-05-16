Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.13 billion-$17.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.37 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.17.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.