Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

KNX stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

