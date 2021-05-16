Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after buying an additional 40,601 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

