Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in SP Plus by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 196,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in SP Plus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $780.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

