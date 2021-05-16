Comerica Bank Has $3.24 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 563,151 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 749.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 332,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 203,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,115 shares of company stock worth $3,347,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

