Comerica Bank Sells 2,252 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,586 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of IART stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 105.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,091,687 shares of company stock valued at $74,779,686. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

