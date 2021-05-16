Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.65 ($6.65).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €6.50 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.26. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of €5.96 ($7.01).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

