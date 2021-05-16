Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 89,549 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,549 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PHO opened at $52.80 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.