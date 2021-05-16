Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $21,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 499,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 120,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,534,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,560,000 after buying an additional 86,722 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 284,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 126,902 shares during the period.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.