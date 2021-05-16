Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $23.97 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $23,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $107.68 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.83 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of -299.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

