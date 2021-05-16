Community Bank N.A. Has $133,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,046.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 374.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 198,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $126.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $97.15 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average is $140.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

