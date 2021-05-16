Community Bank N.A. Purchases 350 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 175.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,233,000 after acquiring an additional 103,257 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 227,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 50,020 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $127.97 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.62.

