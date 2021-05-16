Community Bank N.A. Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

