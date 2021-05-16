Community Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,375,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

